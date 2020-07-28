UrduPoint.com
Kuwaiti Ruler's Health In Stable Condition While Undergoing Treatment In US - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Kuwaiti Ruler's Health in Stable Condition While Undergoing Treatment in US - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The state of health of the Emir of Kuwait, Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who is undergoing treatment in the United States, is stable, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anas Nasser al-Saleh said on Monday as a cabinet meeting, media reported.

"His Highness the Amir's health is stable, he continues his treatment in the United States of America," al-Saleh said, according to state news agency KUNA.

According to Kuwaiti and US media reports, the 91-year-old ruler of Kuwait was flown on Saturday to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Earlier in the month, KUNA reported that al-Sabah had undergone surgery in a Kuwait hospital without giving details.

The 91-year-old emir is the oldest ruler in the Arab world. His leadership, which began in 2006 after the death of his brother, has been marked by evenhandedness and neutrality.

