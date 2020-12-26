Kuwaiti Security Forces Detain 3 Extremists for Unlawful Possession of Weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Kuwaiti security services have detained three extremists, two of whom were minors, and seized their illegal weapons, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

"The ministry's competent security services managed to detain two minors, aged 15 and 16, and one adult who owned unlicensed weapons and ammunition, who were also carriers of extremist ideology," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

According to the ministry, weapons, as well as recording devices and extremist symbols were found during a search of the minors' homes.