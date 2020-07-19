Kuwait's Amir Successfully Undergoes Surgery - Official
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has successfully undergone surgery early on Sunday, the head of the amir's office said.
"His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah ...
has undergone a surgery this morning, with thanks to God for its success," Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah said, as quoted by state news agency KUNA.
A day prior, the agency reported that the 91-year-old was admitted to hospital for checkups. No details as to the nature of the surgery were given.