MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has successfully undergone surgery early on Sunday, the head of the amir's office said.

"His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah ...

has undergone a surgery this morning, with thanks to God for its success," Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah said, as quoted by state news agency KUNA.

A day prior, the agency reported that the 91-year-old was admitted to hospital for checkups. No details as to the nature of the surgery were given.