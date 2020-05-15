(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Kuwait confirmed 885 new cases over the past 24 hours, down from 947 a day ago, and the total number reached 12,860 despite the strict lockdown measures in the country, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities increased by eight and reached 96. On Thursday, six COVID-19 carriers died in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries is also increasing, as 189 people have been cured of COVID-19 over the given period. Overall, 3,640 people have recovered in Kuwait, meaning that the country has less than 10,000 active cases at the moment.

The COVID-19 lockdown in Kuwait has been extended until the end of May, and citizens are obliged to wear face masks when going outside.