MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Kuwait has registered 1,041 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours with an increase of 237 positive tests compared to the day before, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the total number has reached 18,609 despite the country's strict lockdown measures.

On Wednesday, Kuwait's health authorities have confirmed 804 new cases.

The number of disease-related fatalities has increased by five to 129 so far.

The country's number of recoveries is also increasing, as 320 people have been discharged from hospitals over the given period. In total, 5,205 people in Kuwait have fully recovered.

The COVID-19 lockdown in Kuwait has been extended until the end of May, and citizens are required to wear face masks when going outside.

Elsewhere in the region, the daily coronavirus infection rate in Qatar has slightly increased by 63 to 1,554 since the day before, the Qatari Health Ministry said, adding that the country's active COVID-19 case tally now stands at 31,346.

On Wednesday, the ministry registered 1,491 cases.

A further 688 people have been discharged over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,288, according to the ministry's daily report. The death toll has increased by one to 17 over the past day.

On Monday, the Qatari government ordered all shops, except pharmacies and food stores, to close until the end of the month, as the number of cases continues to surge.