UrduPoint.com

Kuwait's Crown Prince Announces Parliament Dissolution, New Elections

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Kuwait's Crown Prince Announces Parliament Dissolution, New Elections

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has ordered the dissolution of the National Assembly, which was reinstated in March, and a new parliamentary election within the next few months.

"I declare dissolution of the 2020 National Assembly in line with Article 107 of the Constitution and call to hold general elections in coming months," the prince said during a televised address on Monday while speaking on behalf of the emir of Kuwait on occasion of ending of sacred month Ramadan.

He it is necessary to address the constitution as an administration document in order to get away from the consequences of current political instability and unite the people.

In March, the Kuwaiti constitutional court annulled results of 2022 parliamentary elections and reinstated the members of the 2020 parliament's composition.

The early parliamentary elections in Kuwait took place in September 2022 due to continuous conflicts between the government and lawmakers, particularly, between long-time parliament speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim and his supporters and the country's prime ministers as he sought the appointment of those ministers that received his approval. Al-Ghanim bowed out of the September elections, handing a victory to opposition figures.

Since September 2020, when Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assumed power as the emir of Kuwait, the oil-rich country has seen the resignation of four governments because of disputes between ministers and lawmakers, who are authorized to summon cabinet members for reports and to vote no confidence in them.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Parliament Vote Kuwait March September 2020 From Government Cabinet Court Ramadan Opposition

Recent Stories

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

1 hour ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss bilateral cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.