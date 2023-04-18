DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has ordered the dissolution of the National Assembly, which was reinstated in March, and a new parliamentary election within the next few months.

"I declare dissolution of the 2020 National Assembly in line with Article 107 of the Constitution and call to hold general elections in coming months," the prince said during a televised address on Monday while speaking on behalf of the emir of Kuwait on occasion of ending of sacred month Ramadan.

He it is necessary to address the constitution as an administration document in order to get away from the consequences of current political instability and unite the people.

In March, the Kuwaiti constitutional court annulled results of 2022 parliamentary elections and reinstated the members of the 2020 parliament's composition.

The early parliamentary elections in Kuwait took place in September 2022 due to continuous conflicts between the government and lawmakers, particularly, between long-time parliament speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim and his supporters and the country's prime ministers as he sought the appointment of those ministers that received his approval. Al-Ghanim bowed out of the September elections, handing a victory to opposition figures.

Since September 2020, when Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assumed power as the emir of Kuwait, the oil-rich country has seen the resignation of four governments because of disputes between ministers and lawmakers, who are authorized to summon cabinet members for reports and to vote no confidence in them.