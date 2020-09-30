Kuwait's Crown Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took on Wednesday the constitutional oath before the country's unicameral parliament as a new ruler of the Persian Gulf monarchy, the state-run TV reported

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Kuwait's Crown Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took on Wednesday the constitutional oath before the country's unicameral parliament as a new ruler of the Persian Gulf monarchy, the state-run tv reported.

His appointment was declared after the government's emergency meeting that took place late on Tuesday following the news on the death of Emir Sabah IV.

According to Kuwait's legislation, heir to the throne automatically becomes the country's new ruler after the death of previous one. However, his powers enter into force only after swearing in before the National Assembly.

Emir Sabah IV had ruled Kuwait since 2006. He briefly served as prime minister, and foreign minister for several decades before that. The 91-year-old was hospitalized in Kuwait on July 18 for surgery, reportedly to remove two tumors, and later transported to the US for further treatment.