MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Kuwaiti health officials have registered 662 new coronavirus cases, down from the 717 cases reported the previous day, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday, adding that the total of those infected has reached 32,510.

According to the ministry's epidemiological report, the tally of recoveries has risen by 1,037 to 21,242, while the death toll has increased by five to 269.

On Sunday, Kuwaiti Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fahad Al-Afasi stated that mosques located in residential and "sparsely-populated" areas were permitted to reopen and receive worshipers starting June 10.

However, the minister noted that Friday's noon prayer (09:00 GMT) would only occur at the capital's Grand Mosque, and would be broadcast via the official Kuwait tv channel. Only the mosque's preacher and staff will be allowed to attend the prayer, according to the minister.

Elsewhere in the region, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia has reached 105,283 since the start of the pandemic, after health officials confirmed a further 3,369 cases over the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics published by the ministry, there are 30,013 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia. A further 1,707 patients have been discharged from hospitals over the last day, the ministry said, adding that a total of 74,524 people have fully recovered. The death toll has risen by 34 to 746.

Meanwhile, the Qatari Health Ministry has recorded 1,368 more coronavirus cases over the past day. The total count of positive tests for COVID-19 in the country has reached 70,158, with 24,166 active cases among them.

A further three people have died in the country from coronavirus-related symptoms, taking the death toll to 57 since the beginning of the pandemic. The tally of recoveries has risen by 1,597 to 45,935.

In Oman, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 17,486, as some 604 people have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The majority of new cases - 344 - were detected in the country's residents. The number of recoveries in the country is now at 3,793, and the death toll has increased by six to 81.