MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has accepted the resignation of the country's defense and interior ministers, the governmental center of public relations said on Thursday.

The ministers submitted their resignation on Wednesday in protest against what they consider abuse of power by National Assembly lawmakers, who regularly call cabinet ministers in for detailed reports on their activities, according to Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas.

"Emir's executive order has been issued on the acceptance of resignation of the cabinet's deputy head and defense minister, Jaber Al Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the cabinet's deputy head and interior minister, Ahmed Mansour Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah," the center said.

The emir appointed Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah and Oil Minister Mohammed Abdullatif Alfares as defense and interior ministers, respectively.

The new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah was formed on March 3, 2021. The cabinet was approved in December 2020, following legislative elections, but was subsequently dissolved because of disputes with parliament over ministerial nominations. Last January, the ruler accepted the cabinet's resignation and assigned ministers to perform duties in a caretaker capacity. The emir then reappointed Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as prime minister and tasked him to form a new cabinet.