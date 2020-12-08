UrduPoint.com
Kuwait's Emir Appoints Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah As PM

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:17 PM

Kuwait's emir appoints Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as PM

The Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assigned on Tuesday Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as prime minister, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said

KUWAIT CITY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assigned on Tuesday Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as prime minister, the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) said.

The emir also assigned him to form a government and provide a list of Names for approval, KUNA said.

During a meeting with the emir at Bayan Palace, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah expressed gratitude for the appointment, reiterating commitment to the constitution and laws to serve the best interests of the country and citizens.Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has submitted on Sunday the resignation of his government to emir after the parliamentary elections in accordance with the Kuwaiti constitution.

Kuwait on Saturday held parliamentary elections with 326 candidates running for 50 seats.

