Kuwait's Emir Invites Putin To Visit After Receiving Birthday Letter From Russian Leader

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 09:50 PM

Kuwait's Emir Invites Putin to Visit After Receiving Birthday Letter From Russian Leader

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a written letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, in which Russia's leader congratulated the emir with his 90th birthday, local media reported.

According to Kuwaiti state-run KUNA news outlet, Putin commended Al-Sabah on his wisdom and experience in leadership, and praised his commitment to pursuing Russia-Kuwait cooperation in various spheres.

Al-Sabah thanked Putin and renewed his invitation to the Russian leader to visit Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti leader received the letter from Russia's Ambassador to Kuwait Nikolai Makarov.

