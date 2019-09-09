UrduPoint.com
Kuwait's Emir Postpones Meeting With Trump To Undergo Medical Exams In US Hospital- Palace

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has postponed his meeting with US President Donald that was scheduled for September 12 for medical reasons, media reported, citing the royal palace.

The emir traveled to the United States on Monday where he and Trump were supposed to meet in Washington to discuss security cooperation and counterterrorism.

According to the KUNA news outlet, the 90-year-old emir has been placed in a US hospital to undergo medical exams.

According to the statement, a new date for the meeting will be set at a later time.

The emir's visit to the United States comes at a time when Washington is trying to form an anti-Iran coalition to patrol the Persian Gulf.

