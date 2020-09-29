UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Sabah, Dies At Age 91: Palace

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:12 PM

Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah, dies at age 91: palace

Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, according to the royal court

Kuwait City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, according to the royal court.

"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait," said Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, the minister in charge of royal affairs, in a television broadcast.

Related Topics

Kuwait Died TV Court Sad

Recent Stories

President mourns death of Emir of Kuwait, three-da ..

58 seconds ago

Turkey's F-16 Downs Armenia Su-25, Armenian Pilot ..

31 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Minister Scheduled to Visit Croati ..

33 seconds ago

SC apprises business community about development p ..

34 seconds ago

Awareness Walk, seminar held to mark "World Heart ..

36 seconds ago

Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister, apprise him ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.