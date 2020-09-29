Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, according to the royal court

Kuwait City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, according to the royal court.

"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait," said Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, the minister in charge of royal affairs, in a television broadcast.