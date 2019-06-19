UrduPoint.com
Kuwait's Emir To Visit Iraq Amid Heightened Tensions In Persian Gulf - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:05 AM

Kuwait's Emir to Visit Iraq Amid Heightened Tensions in Persian Gulf - Reports

Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will pay a visit to neighboring Iraq on Wednesday amid escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, local media reported on Tuesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will pay a visit to neighboring Iraq on Wednesday amid escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, local media reported on Tuesday.

The visit will come in the wake of the attacks on two oil tankers in the exclusive economic zone of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is in the Gulf of Oman, according to the Kuwaiti state-run KUNA news agency.

Last week, the Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous tankers caught on fire after reportedly being hit by a torpedo near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway between the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom have accused Iran of staging the attack.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has denied all accusations, saying they lacked evidence.

A similar incident occurred on May 12, when four vessels were attacked off the port of Fujairah in the UAE exclusive economic zone. The Emirati Foreign Ministry said that nobody was injured and fuel did not pour in the sea. Washington and Saudi Arabia similarly accused Iran of carrying out the attack, which they said was a bid to disrupt Middle Eastern oil exports. Tehran has denied the allegations. Last week, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed said that there was still not enough evidence to blame a specific country for May's attack.

