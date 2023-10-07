Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi on Friday visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s History Exhibition at Saudi Press Agency (SPA) headquarters.

Saudi Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari accompanied his Kuwaiti counterpart during the visit.

Touring the exhibition, Al-Mutairi was briefed on SPA’s initiative to hold the exhibition based on the agency’s national media role with a focus to enhance its cultural and informational messages.

The exhibition relies on interaction and uses visual techniques and multimedia to shed light on stages of the Saudi state’s history.

The Kuwaiti minister explored the exhibition, which encompasses the different historical stages of the Saudi state, presented in a sequential timeline and starting with the founding of the first Saudi state over three centuries ago.

The exhibition then displays features of the historical stages of the country through the second and third Saudi states, culminating in King Abdulaziz bin Abdurrahman Al Saud’s declaration of the unification of the nation under the name of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The exhibition sheds light on this historic event, which started the modern Saudi state, and its development under the reigns of honorable kings through the era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Al-Mutairi then joined the attendees in watching a visual presentation on the history of Saudi-Kuwaiti relations.

Al-Dosari presented a souvenir to Al-Mutairi at the end of his visit to the exhibition.

In remarks to SPA, the Kuwaiti minister expressed his delight for visiting the exhibition, saying it keeps in memory the phases of the Kingdom's history and achievements.

Al-Mutairi said the idea of the exhibition can be reintroduced at the Gulf media level to shed light on the history of the Gulf countries and allow them to envision their bright future.

He called for cooperation between media institutions in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait so that they can benefit from shared experiences. Al-Mutairi urged sharing successful experiences and turning them into opportunities to develop joint work, understand the present, and envision the future.

Such coordination between media institutions would contribute significantly to achieving integration and highlighting these successful models, the Kuwaiti minister said.

This would also have a tangible positive impact on the Gulf countries, which share similar customs, values, and models, Al-Mutairi said, noting that any successful experience in one country can contribute to the success of a similar experience in another Gulf state.

The Kuwaiti minister expressed gratitude to the Saudi Ministry of Media and SPA, looking forward to these meetings and tours contributing to the development of joint media work.