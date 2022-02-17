Kuwait's Interior And Defence Ministers Resign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 07:21 PM
Kuwait City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Kuwait said Thursday the interior and defence ministers had resigned, after they protested the manner of parliamentary questioning of ministers in the oil-rich Gulf emirate.
A royal decree said the resignations of the two ministers, both members of the royal ruling family, had been accepted.
Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Mansour al-Ahmed Al-Sabah was replaced in a caretaker role by Oil Minister Mohammed al-Fares, government spokesman Tariq al-Mazram said.
Defence Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah was replaced by Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, the foreign minister and now also acting defence minister.