Kuwait said Thursday the interior and defence ministers had resigned, after they protested the manner of parliamentary questioning of ministers in the oil-rich Gulf emirate

A royal decree said the resignations of the two ministers, both members of the royal ruling family, had been accepted.

Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Mansour al-Ahmed Al-Sabah was replaced in a caretaker role by Oil Minister Mohammed al-Fares, government spokesman Tariq al-Mazram said.

Defence Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah was replaced by Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, the foreign minister and now also acting defence minister.