KUWAIT CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Kuwait's Intisar Foundation has signed a memorandum with the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK) of Lebanon to collaborate on nurturing the talent of Arab female drama therapists, the foundation said Monday.

Sheikha Intisar Al-Sabah, founder and chairwoman of the foundation, said in a press statement that the agreement was concluded during an online meeting, where both sides agreed that the foundation will financially support the enrollment of 15 outstanding female Arab students into USEK's master's curriculum in drama therapy in the fall of 2020.

According to the statement, the scholarship will be offered to females from Kuwait and other Arab countries to specialize in drama therapy master degree, in order to create the drama therapy expertise in the Arab world.

The agreement is a part of the foundation's One Million Arab Women initiative, the statement said, noting that it is a pioneering initiative to alleviate war trauma in one million Arab women through the use of drama therapy by 2040.