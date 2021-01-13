Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has submitted the resignation of his government to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said on Wednesday

The prime minister met on Tuesday with the Deputy Prime minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and the ministers. Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali tendered resignation of all the cabinet members "in light of current developments regarding the relation between the National Assembly and the government, and what the national interest may warrant," KUNA said.

Kuwait experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles.