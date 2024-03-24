Open Menu

Kyiv And Ukraine's Lviv Region Report 'massive' Russian Attack, No Casualties

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Kyiv and Ukraine's Lviv region report 'massive' Russian attack, no casualties

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the western region of Lviv came under a "massive" Russian air attack early Sunday, officials said, while Poland said one of the Russian missiles breached its airspace.

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a series of deadly aerial attacks, with Sunday's strikes also coming a day after the Russian military said it had seized the Ukrainian village of Ivanivske, west of Bakhmut.

A militant attack on a Moscow concert hall on Friday that killed at least 133 people also became a new flashpoint between the two arch-rivals.

"Explosions in the capital. Air defence is working. Do not leave shelters," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram early Sunday.

The governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said the Stryi district, south of the city of Lviv, around 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the Polish border, was also attacked.

Officials in Kyiv, the surrounding Kyiv region and Lviv reported minor damage to some buildings but no casualties.

Temporary localised power cuts were also reported in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region after an overnight drone attack.

Ukraine's air force said Russia had fired 29 cruise missiles and 28 drones at its territory overnight.

It said it had downed 18 of the missiles and 25 drones.

Russia has significantly escalated its air attacks against Kyiv in recent days, launching last week one of its largest aerial barrages against the country's energy sector since the start of the war.

"The enemy continues massive missile terror against Ukraine," Sergiy Popko, had of the Kyiv city military administration, posted on Telegram.

"It does not give up its goal of destroying Kyiv at any cost."

Related Topics

Drone Attack Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Dnipropetrovsk Poland Border Sunday From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

15 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

15 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

15 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

15 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

15 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

15 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

16 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

16 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

16 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

16 hours ago

More Stories From World