Kyiv And Ukraine's Lviv Region Report 'massive' Russian Attack, No Casualties
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the western region of Lviv came under a "massive" Russian air attack early Sunday, officials said, while Poland said one of the Russian missiles breached its airspace.
Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a series of deadly aerial attacks, with Sunday's strikes also coming a day after the Russian military said it had seized the Ukrainian village of Ivanivske, west of Bakhmut.
A militant attack on a Moscow concert hall on Friday that killed at least 133 people also became a new flashpoint between the two arch-rivals.
"Explosions in the capital. Air defence is working. Do not leave shelters," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram early Sunday.
The governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said the Stryi district, south of the city of Lviv, around 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the Polish border, was also attacked.
Officials in Kyiv, the surrounding Kyiv region and Lviv reported minor damage to some buildings but no casualties.
Temporary localised power cuts were also reported in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region after an overnight drone attack.
Ukraine's air force said Russia had fired 29 cruise missiles and 28 drones at its territory overnight.
It said it had downed 18 of the missiles and 25 drones.
Russia has significantly escalated its air attacks against Kyiv in recent days, launching last week one of its largest aerial barrages against the country's energy sector since the start of the war.
"The enemy continues massive missile terror against Ukraine," Sergiy Popko, had of the Kyiv city military administration, posted on Telegram.
"It does not give up its goal of destroying Kyiv at any cost."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan will always be voice of occupied Kashmiri, Palestinian peoples: Munir Akram5 seconds ago
-
Senegal votes for new president after years of crisis10 seconds ago
-
'Like driving with handbrake on' - Verstappen on Melbourne exit30 minutes ago
-
Catherine 'touched' by support as royal family reels from cancer diagnosis40 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of kidnapped Nigerian school students released40 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: PUMA40 minutes ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits Near North Coast of Papua New Guinea50 minutes ago
-
China's natural gas output rises in January-February50 minutes ago
-
5 dead in chemical factory fire in western India50 minutes ago
-
WHO calls for concerted efforts to end TB in Africa50 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong can concentrate on economic development after Article 23 legislation: HKSAR chief executiv ..50 minutes ago
-
China's bulk commodity price index edges down in February60 minutes ago