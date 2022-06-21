UrduPoint.com

Kyiv Braces For Heavier Fighting As Russia-EU Tensions Climb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Kyiv braces for heavier fighting as Russia-EU tensions climb

Moscow's blockade of Ukrainian grain exports and a rail transit row sparked fresh tensions between Russia and the European Union on Monday, as Kyiv warned that Russian troops were intensifying their battle for control of eastern Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Moscow's blockade of Ukrainian grain exports and a rail transit row sparked fresh tensions between Russia and the European Union on Monday, as Kyiv warned that Russian troops were intensifying their battle for control of eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of holding Africa "hostage" by blocking wheat deliveries, which has spurred food shortages and fears of famines in vulnerable areas.

Nearly four months after Russia launched its bloody invasion, Zelensky said Ukraine was headed into a "fateful" week with EU leaders set to discuss Kyiv's bid to become a candidate for bloc membership on Thursday and Friday.

Zelensky warned to expect heavier fighting in the days to come in strategic areas in eastern Ukraine already under relentless Russian bombardment.

Ukraine said Russian troops appeared to be making small gains, including capturing a village near the industrial city of Severodonetsk, a focus of recent fighting.

The fallout from the war continued to reverberate beyond Ukraine's borders, with Russia threatening EU member Lithuania over its "openly hostile" restrictions on the rail transit of goods to Moscow's exclave of Kaliningrad.

Russia's foreign ministry said if the cargo transit between Kaliningrad and the rest of the country was not fully restored "Russia reserves the right to take actions to protect its national interests".

Lithuania and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the ban was in line with European sanctions over Moscow's aggression, while Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Moscow had no right to threaten the Baltic nation.

Related Topics

Africa Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Kaliningrad Lithuania From Wheat

Recent Stories

'Govt earmarked big budget for agri sector', says ..

'Govt earmarked big budget for agri sector', says Governor

43 seconds ago
 Ukraine attacks sea drilling platforms: Crimea off ..

Ukraine attacks sea drilling platforms: Crimea official

16 minutes ago
 Predawn monsoon rains continued in AJK's lake dist ..

Predawn monsoon rains continued in AJK's lake district of Mirpur

16 minutes ago
 Chairman BOI invite Saudi investors to bring inves ..

Chairman BOI invite Saudi investors to bring investment in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Prime Minister fully committed to save country: In ..

Prime Minister fully committed to save country: Interior Minister

31 minutes ago
 Amidst escalating needs & soaring hunger, refugees ..

Amidst escalating needs & soaring hunger, refugees caught in eye of storm: UN fo ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.