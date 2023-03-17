UrduPoint.com

Kyiv Hails 'historic' ICC Warrant For Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Ukrainian officials on Friday hailed a decision by the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Ukrainian officials on Friday hailed a decision by the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children.

The Hague-based ICC said it had also issued a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights.

Russia is not a member of the ICC. It was unclear how the ICC planned to enforce the warrant.

"The world received a signal that the Russian regime is criminal and its leadership and henchmen will be held accountable," Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on social media.

"This is a historic decision for Ukraine and the entire system of international law," Kostin added.

"World leaders will think three times before shaking his hand or sitting down at the negotiating table with him." Ukraine's presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said the move was "just the beginning".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also welcomed the news.

"(The) wheels of justice are turning. I applaud the ICC decision," Kuleba said.

"International criminals will be held accountable for stealing children and other international crimes."Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said the decision was "a clear signal to (Russian) elites of what will happen to them and why it won't be 'as before'".

