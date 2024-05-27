Kyiv Hampered By Limits On Using Western Arms In Russia: NATO Chief
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Western powers should reconsider restrictions on Ukraine using weaponry they supply to strike inside Russia as it is hampering Kyiv's ability to defend itself.
"The time has come to consider whether it will be right to lift some of the restrictions which have been imposed because we see now that especially in the Kharkiv region the front line and the border line is more or less the same," Stoltenberg told NATO lawmakers meeting in Bulgaria.
"If (Ukraine) cannot attack military targets on Russian territory then it ties one hand of the Ukrainians on their back and makes it very hard for them to conduct defence.
"
Ukraine has been pressing its Western backers -- especially the United States -- to allow it to use the longer-range weaponry they supply to hit targets in Russia.
Washington, and other allies, have been reluctant to permit Kyiv to strike over the border out of fear that it could drag them closer to direct conflict with Moscow.
Recent Stories
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Nadal bidding to avoid early French Open exit, Sinner shines38 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results1 hour ago
-
South Africa's early voters launch historic election week1 hour ago
-
Hua Chunying appointed China's vice foreign minister1 hour ago
-
Ukraine's Zelensky in Madrid to sign Spain security deal1 hour ago
-
Barcelona starlets Yamal, Cubarsi in Spain list for Euro 20242 hours ago
-
FIFA, UEFA 'abused dominant position' on Super League: Spain court2 hours ago
-
Indianapolis 500 gets under way after 4 hour dela2 hours ago
-
Russia says captured two villages in eastern Ukraine2 hours ago
-
South Korea, China, Japan vow to ramp up cooperation in rare summit2 hours ago
-
At least 15 dead in US tornadoes, storms2 hours ago
-
South African opposition puts ANC majority in its sights2 hours ago