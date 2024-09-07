Kyiv Hits Russian Ammo Depot As Moscow Advances In East
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Ukraine's security services said Saturday they had struck a Russian ammunition factory in a border region, as Moscow's forces claimed yet another advance on the battlefield.
Ukraine also said it had thwarted a "massive" overnight Russian aerial attack that saw drones launched towards the capital Kyiv.
The attacks come after a week of intense Russian bombardments across Ukraine that killed at least 55 in the central city of Poltava, and seven in Lviv -- hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines and close to Ukraine's western border with EU and NATO members.
A large fire and several explosions were reported overnight in the Russian region of Voronezh, which borders Ukraine, prompting officials to evacuate locals living near the blaze.
Russian anti-air defence systems "detected and neutralised a drone" early on Saturday morning over the western part of the region, under 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Ukraine, Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram.
"No-one was injured" but when the drone fell, it sparked a large fire "that spread to explosive devices and caused them to detonate", Gusev continued, without providing details of which facility was hit.
"A decision was taken to evacuate residents of a village" because of the blaze, he said.
Russian Telegram channels said the fire broke out in a local munitions depot.
Ukraine's SBU security services later claimed it had hit a Russian ammunition depot.
A source in the SBU told AFP that Kyiv was targeting "military airfields, ammunition depots and infrastructure facilities" in order to "create a demilitarised zone in the regions of Russia adjacent to Ukraine."
It called them all "legitimate targets".
