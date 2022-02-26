UrduPoint.com

Kyiv Imposes Blanket Curfew Until Monday: Mayor's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Kyiv authorities said Saturday they were imposing a day-and-night curfew until Monday morning, after some invading Russian forces entered the Ukrainian capital

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Kyiv authorities said Saturday they were imposing a day-and-night curfew until Monday morning, after some invading Russian forces entered the Ukrainian capital.

"The curfew in Kyiv will start on Saturday at 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) and end at 8:00 (0600 GMT) on Monday," city authorities said on Telegram, adding that "all civilians that are on the streets during the period of the curfew will be considered members of sabotage groups of the enemy."

