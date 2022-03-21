UrduPoint.com

Kyiv Mayor Announces New Curfew From Late Monday To Wednesday Morning

Published March 21, 2022

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a new curfew for the Ukrainian capital later on Monday that would last until Wednesday morning

The curfew "will begin at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) and last until 7:00 am (0500 GMT) on March 23," former boxing champion Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

"Stores, pharmacies, gas stations" and other establishments will not be open and only vehicles with special permission will be able to move about the city, he wrote.

The Ukrainian capital has had a series of curfews since the start of the war nearly four weeks ago, with the latest one lasting 35 hours last week.

Russian forces have penetrated Kyiv's suburbs on several sides, but have not entered the capital, where streets have been heavily fortified against the expected assault.

