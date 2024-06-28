Kyiv Pushes Allies To Create No-fly Zone In Western Ukraine
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Lacking sufficient anti-aircraft systems to repel Russia's unrelenting attacks, Ukraine is pushing its European allies to establish a no-fly zone in the west of the country by deploying air defence systems in neighbouring Poland and Romania, officials told AFP.
Kyiv would like to create a safe space in western Ukraine where industry, energy infrastructure and civilians can be protected against the massive destruction unleashed by Russian strikes in recent months.
"I don't understand why NATO doesn't deploy Patriot systems along the Polish border," said lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko, referring to US-manufactured air defence systems.
"After all, Russian missiles have already entered Polish and Romanian airspace. This would protect the borders of Poland and Romania and this would create a safe zone in the west and south of Ukraine," he added.
That request was mirrored by several Ukrainian civilian and military officials who spoke to AFP in Kyiv during a trip organised last week by the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) and local think tank New Europe Center.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba opened the debate in May, saying there was "no legal, security or moral argument that stands in the way of our partners shooting down Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine from their territory."
President Volodymyr Zelensky has spent months pushing for more air defences from his Western partners, but fresh supplies have only trickled in.
Recent victories for Kyiv include Romania's promise of a Patriot missile defence system, and the United States has said it will prioritise sales of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine for the next 16 months to allow it to replenish its stocks.
But time is running out for Ukraine, which has seen half its national electricity production capacity destroyed in recent months.
Every week, Russian missiles and drones strike the energy network, causing daily power outages that affect almost the entire population.
