Kyiv Rejects Moscow-proposed Corridors To Belarus, Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 03:48 PM

Kyiv rejects Moscow-proposed corridors to Belarus, Russia

Ukraine on Monday rejected Moscow's offer of humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said

Kyiv, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukraine on Monday rejected Moscow's offer of humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

"This is not an acceptable option," she said, after Russia proposed safe passage for civilians from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy.

The Russian army said earlier on Monday it was opening humanitarian corridors from the four Ukrainian cities.

Russian army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said local ceasefires had begun at 0700 GMT to allow civilians to escape.

