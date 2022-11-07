UrduPoint.com

Kyiv Requisitions 'strategic' Companies For War Effort

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Kyiv requisitions 'strategic' companies for war effort

Ukraine said Monday the defence ministry was requisitioning several energy and manufacturing companies to guarantee sufficient supplies for the military to fend off the Russian invasion

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Ukraine said Monday the defence ministry was requisitioning several energy and manufacturing companies to guarantee sufficient supplies for the military to fend off the Russian invasion.

"In connection with military necessity, a decision was made to expropriate the assets of strategically important enterprises into state ownership," the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defence council, Oleksiy Danilov, told a news conference in Kyiv.

Danilov said the enterprises include aircraft engine manufacturer Motor Sich working from the partially Russian-controlled region of Zaporizhzhia, and the oil and gas company, UkrNafta.

"After martial law is lifted, these assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed," Danilov added.

The other energy and manufacturing facilities companies include Zaporozhtransformator, AvtoKraz and Ukrtatnafta.

Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said the assets of those five enterprises would be managed by the defence ministry to ensure "urgent" military needs.

Related Topics

Ukraine Martial Law Russia Company Oil May Gas From

Recent Stories

Kenya pilots' union summoned over strike: court or ..

Kenya pilots' union summoned over strike: court order

1 minute ago
 Govt withdraws transport charges from FDE students ..

Govt withdraws transport charges from FDE students: Javed Abbasi

1 minute ago
 PMA demands risk allowance for health workers

PMA demands risk allowance for health workers

1 minute ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting on T ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting on Tuesday

7 minutes ago
 51 criminals held, contraband seized

51 criminals held, contraband seized

7 minutes ago
 Punjab govt reconstitutes Cholistan Development Au ..

Punjab govt reconstitutes Cholistan Development Authority

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.