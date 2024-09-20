Kyiv Restricts Officials' Use Of Telegram Over Security Concerns
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Ukraine on Friday restricted the use of Telegram for its government, military and security officials, citing "threats" to national security on the app founded by Russian-born Pavel Durov.
Kyiv warned that Russia may have access to personal data and messages on the app, which serves as one of the main modes of communication in both Ukraine and Russia.
"The National Security and Defence Council decided to restrict the use of Telegram in government agencies, military formations and critical infrastructure facilities," the council said in a statement on Facebook, saying it was a "matter of national security."
It added that employees who use Telegram as part of their duties will not be affected by this rule, as the app remains a major communications channel for the army and public authorities.
Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Moscow could have access to messages on Telegram, including "deleted messages as well as their (users') personal data."
He said it was "not a matter of freedom of speech, it is a matter of national security."
Security officials also said Telegram is used by Moscow for "counterattacks, spreading phishing and malware, establishing user geolocation, adjusting missile strikes etc."
A high-ranking security official told AFP that "this only applies to official communications".
"It is a big source of information leaks as Telegram is very easily hacked" by the Russian side, the source said.
The source added that "citizens can continue to use it."
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From World
-
Bulgarian firm not linked to deadly devices sent to Hezbollah: govt11 minutes ago
-
China to 'gradually resume' seafood imports from Japan after Fukushima ban50 minutes ago
-
Cambodian opposition figure in court on incitement charge1 hour ago
-
France set to finally get new government1 hour ago
-
Riyadh Region prepares for National Day with 94 celebration sites1 hour ago
-
Fashion Commission signs MoU with Adidas to empower Saudi designers and creators1 hour ago
-
Inter on a high ahead of Milan derby as Napoli face Juve test1 hour ago
-
Cambodian opposition figure in court on incitement charge2 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia claims presidency of ICRI for three years2 hours ago
-
Bumrah takes three wickets to have Bangladesh in trouble at 112-82 hours ago
-
EU chief in Kyiv to offer support ahead of another winter of war2 hours ago
-
Who are the Teamsters, and how could they influence the US election?3 hours ago