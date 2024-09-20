Open Menu

Kyiv Restricts Officials' Use Of Telegram Over Security Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Kyiv restricts officials' use of Telegram over security concerns

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Ukraine on Friday restricted the use of Telegram for its government, military and security officials, citing "threats" to national security on the app founded by Russian-born Pavel Durov.

Kyiv warned that Russia may have access to personal data and messages on the app, which serves as one of the main modes of communication in both Ukraine and Russia.

"The National Security and Defence Council decided to restrict the use of Telegram in government agencies, military formations and critical infrastructure facilities," the council said in a statement on Facebook, saying it was a "matter of national security."

It added that employees who use Telegram as part of their duties will not be affected by this rule, as the app remains a major communications channel for the army and public authorities.

Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Moscow could have access to messages on Telegram, including "deleted messages as well as their (users') personal data."

He said it was "not a matter of freedom of speech, it is a matter of national security."

Security officials also said Telegram is used by Moscow for "counterattacks, spreading phishing and malware, establishing user geolocation, adjusting missile strikes etc."

A high-ranking security official told AFP that "this only applies to official communications".

"It is a big source of information leaks as Telegram is very easily hacked" by the Russian side, the source said.

The source added that "citizens can continue to use it."

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook May Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

5 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

7 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

20 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

22 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From World