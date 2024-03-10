Open Menu

Kyiv Says 11 Wounded In Russian Strike On Eastern Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Kyiv says 11 wounded in Russian strike on eastern town

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A Russian night-time strike on the east Ukrainian town of Myrnograd wounded at least 11 people, Kyiv said Sunday, while Moscow launched attack drones across the country.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years.

Myrnograd is a town in the Donetsk region around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the frontline with Russian forces.

"Around 03:00 AM on March 10, Russian forces launched three S-300 missiles at the city of Myrnograd. They targeted a residential neighbourhood," the prosecutor's office in the Donetsk region said on social media.

It said the strike wounded a "16-year-old boy, five women and five men aged 34 to 95" and that 17 "high rise buildings" were damaged in explosions.

Officials published photographs of destroyed cars, blackened walls of typical Soviet-era housing blocks with debris outside.

Kyiv also said Russia launched more than two dozen Iranian-made Shahed attack drones across central and southern regions, including the Kyiv region.

"As a result of combat operations, 35 'Shaheds' were shot down" over 10 regions, the air force said on social media.

It said the drones were downed in the central regions of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk as well as southern regions of Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv.

Further west, the regions of Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky were also hit by drone attacks.

In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, local governor Oleg Synegubov said a recreation camp was on fire after shelling in the town of Bogodukhiv, north of the main city of Kharkiv and close to the Russian border.

Synegubov said the camp was shelled shortly after midnight. He released photos of wooden houses on fire and said there were no casualties.

In Moscow-occupied Ukraine, Russian-installed official Denis Pushilin said Kyiv had shelled a bread factory at night in the city of Gorlovka, wounding four workers.

bur/giv

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Kherson Cherkasy Zhytomyr Dnipropetrovsk Donetsk Kharkiv March Border Women Sunday From Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

6 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

21 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

22 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

22 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

22 hours ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

22 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

23 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

23 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

24 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World