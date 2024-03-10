Kyiv Says 11 Wounded In Russian Strike On Eastern Town
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A Russian night-time strike on the east Ukrainian town of Myrnograd wounded at least 11 people, Kyiv said Sunday, while Moscow launched attack drones across the country.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years.
Myrnograd is a town in the Donetsk region around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the frontline with Russian forces.
"Around 03:00 AM on March 10, Russian forces launched three S-300 missiles at the city of Myrnograd. They targeted a residential neighbourhood," the prosecutor's office in the Donetsk region said on social media.
It said the strike wounded a "16-year-old boy, five women and five men aged 34 to 95" and that 17 "high rise buildings" were damaged in explosions.
Officials published photographs of destroyed cars, blackened walls of typical Soviet-era housing blocks with debris outside.
Kyiv also said Russia launched more than two dozen Iranian-made Shahed attack drones across central and southern regions, including the Kyiv region.
"As a result of combat operations, 35 'Shaheds' were shot down" over 10 regions, the air force said on social media.
It said the drones were downed in the central regions of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk as well as southern regions of Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv.
Further west, the regions of Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky were also hit by drone attacks.
In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, local governor Oleg Synegubov said a recreation camp was on fire after shelling in the town of Bogodukhiv, north of the main city of Kharkiv and close to the Russian border.
Synegubov said the camp was shelled shortly after midnight. He released photos of wooden houses on fire and said there were no casualties.
In Moscow-occupied Ukraine, Russian-installed official Denis Pushilin said Kyiv had shelled a bread factory at night in the city of Gorlovka, wounding four workers.
bur/giv
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Age-Old moon sighting tradition observed in Saudi Arabia as ramadan approaches16 minutes ago
-
U.S. agricultural futures rise26 minutes ago
-
At least 19 dead, 7 missing as landslide,flash floods hit Indonesia’s Sumatra Island26 minutes ago
-
Gunshots, then chaos before Nigeria students' kidnapping35 minutes ago
-
Kyiv air force says downed 35 Russian drones across Ukraine overnight36 minutes ago
-
Haiti capital 'city under siege' amid spasm of gang violence45 minutes ago
-
Saudi Aramco reports 24.7 percent drop in profits for 202345 minutes ago
-
Golf: Blue Bay LPGA final-round scores45 minutes ago
-
Australia's sheep production impacted by rising temperatures55 minutes ago
-
U.S. stocks close lower on mixed jobs report56 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's rice export down 7.2 pct in first 2 months of 20241 hour ago
-
North China land port handles 15,000 China-Europe freight trains1 hour ago