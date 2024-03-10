Kyiv says 11 wounded in Russian strike on eastern town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A Russian night-time strike on the east Ukrainian town of Myrnograd wounded at least 11 people, Kyiv said Sunday, while Moscow launched attack drones across the country.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years.

Myrnograd is a town in the Donetsk region around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the frontline with Russian forces.

"Around 03:00 AM on March 10, Russian forces launched three S-300 missiles at the city of Myrnograd. They targeted a residential neighbourhood," the prosecutor's office in the Donetsk region said on social media.

It said the strike wounded a "16-year-old boy, five women and five men aged 34 to 95" and that 17 "high rise buildings" were damaged in explosions.

Officials published photographs of destroyed cars, blackened walls of typical Soviet-era housing blocks with debris outside.

Kyiv also said Russia launched more than two dozen Iranian-made Shahed attack drones across central and southern regions, including the Kyiv region.

"As a result of combat operations, 35 'Shaheds' were shot down" over 10 regions, the air force said on social media.

It said the drones were downed in the central regions of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk as well as southern regions of Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv.

Further west, the regions of Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky were also hit by drone attacks.

In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, local governor Oleg Synegubov said a recreation camp was on fire after shelling in the town of Bogodukhiv, north of the main city of Kharkiv and close to the Russian border.

Synegubov said the camp was shelled shortly after midnight. He released photos of wooden houses on fire and said there were no casualties.

In Moscow-occupied Ukraine, Russian-installed official Denis Pushilin said Kyiv had shelled a bread factory at night in the city of Gorlovka, wounding four workers.

