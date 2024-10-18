Kyiv Says Bodies Of 501 Slain Ukrainian Soldiers Returned
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Kyiv said Friday it had received the bodies of 501 servicemen killed fighting Russian forces, mainly in eastern Ukraine.
The exchange of prisoners and bodies of killed military personnel remains one of the few areas of cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv since Russia invaded in 2022.
"As a result of repatriation measures, 501 bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine," the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement.
The announcement represents one of the largest repatriations of killed Ukrainian servicemen since the beginning of the war.
Most of the remains were returned from the eastern Donetsk region, said the agency. Russian forces have been advancing steadily there since their capture of the industrial hub of Avdiivka in February.
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From World
-
Biden in Berlin vows no let-up on support for Ukraine17 minutes ago
-
Russia wants NKorea troops to prolong war: Ukraine presidency source17 minutes ago
-
India fight back after Ravindra ton cements New Zealand lead17 minutes ago
-
Fifth batch of Palestinian students leaves Cairo for Pakistan27 minutes ago
-
Marchand says 'just having fun' after victory in post-Olympic return27 minutes ago
-
German parliament backs tougher rules for asylum seekers37 minutes ago
-
German parliament backs tougher rules for asylum seekers57 minutes ago
-
King Charles arrives in Australia for landmark tour57 minutes ago
-
India fight back after Ravindra ton cements New Zealand lead1 hour ago
-
Spain court rejects PM's lawsuit against judge in wife's case1 hour ago
-
N. Korea sending 'large-scale' troop deployment to Russia, Seoul spy agency says1 hour ago
-
Four-month-old baby dies as migrant boat sinks off France2 hours ago