Kyiv says official killed in car blast in central Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Ukraine said Friday that an official in the central city of Dnipro had died in hospital after a blast rocked his car.

The office of the prosecutor general said the apparent attack had taken place at 0430 GMT and that it was investigating the incident as a terror attack.

"The official was killed in the attack. His wife was wounded and is currently in hospital," the general prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. All circumstances are being established and measures are being taken to identify the persons involved," the statement added.

The political party Propozytsiya identified the victim as Yuriy Fedko, a member of the Dnipro city council and said he died while undergoing treatment in hospital.

It added that police were investigating a Russian operation and personal rivalry as possible motives.