Kyiv Says Repels Russian Push Over East Ukraine River
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Ukraine said Tuesday that its forces had repelled a Russian effort to cross a key waterway on the eastern frontline, as Moscow's army claimed to have seized two more villages in its grinding advance
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Ukraine said Tuesday that its forces had repelled a Russian effort to cross a key waterway on the eastern frontline, as Moscow's army claimed to have seized two more villages in its grinding advance.
Almost three years after invading, Russia's forces are accelerating their offensive, capturing more Ukrainian territory in November than in any month since March 2022, according to AFP analysis of data from the US Institute for the Study of War.
Kyiv said Russian forces had tried to cross the Oskil river, which has long been a de facto front line across the east of the war-scarred country.
The waterway winds its way from Russia's western border through the northeast of Ukraine, with Moscow and Kyiv's forces entrenched on either side of sections of its banks.
"As a result of the successful operation, the enemy was destroyed. The right bank of the Oskil river is under the control of the Defence Forces," the Ukrainian military said in a statement.
Ukrainian military bloggers had over recent days reported a Russian push over the river near the village of Novomlynsk in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Moscow's forces have been advancing in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, and are closing in on the civilian hub of Kupiansk, which is divided by the Oskil river.
Kupiansk had a pre-war population of around 27,000 people and was occupied by Russian forces just days after the Kremlin launched its invasion, when the town's mayor ceded control.
Ukraine recaptured it in September 2022 as part of a lightning offensive that saw them regain large swathes of the Kharkiv region.
Russia's forces claimed separately on Tuesday to have advanced along the eastern and southern fronts.
The defence ministry said its troops had seized the villages of Novodarivka in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and Romanivka in the eastern Donetsk region.
It also claimed to have "improved its tactical position" in the northeastern Kharkiv region, including around Kupiansk, though did not comment on the alleged attempted river crossing.
Russia's troops have stepped up their advances on the frontline, combined with an escalation in aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy facilities.
AFP analysis of ISW data showed that during November, Kremlin forces advanced over 725 square kilometres (280 square miles) of Ukrainian territory, mainly in the east near the city of Pokrovsk, compared with an advance of 610 square kilometres in October.
Recent Stories
Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, B ..
ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare
Rescue1122 responds to 437 emergencies in November
Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails from ATC
Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard conservation in Pakistan
Diphtheria cases continue to surge; 92 percent of patients not received vaccinat ..
KP assembly approves Overseas Pakistanis Commission Amendment Bill 2024
Providing facilities to people govt's top priority: Ali Hassan
Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham
More Stories From World
-
Gazans walk miles for bread and flour amid war shortages9 minutes ago
-
Georgia PM vows retribution for protests as court rejects bid to annul vote51 minutes ago
-
Biden meets Angola leader in visit showcasing US investment in Africa1 hour ago
-
Greens, far-right among big losers in Irish vote1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz in Riyadh for a 2-day visit to attend 'One Water Summit'26 minutes ago
-
Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to ECO's vision of regional connectivity, cooperation1 hour ago
-
EU countries push for outdoor smoking and vaping bans2 hours ago
-
Hamas, Fatah agree joint committee to run post-war Gaza2 hours ago
-
China curbs exports of key chipmaking components to US2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through trade, connectivity2 hours ago
-
Wanted Belgian drug lord arrested in Dubai14 minutes ago
-
After floods, Spain records warmest November ever2 hours ago