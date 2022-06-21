Kyiv says sophisticated German artillery now deployed in Ukraine

Ukraine said Tuesday it had "finally" deployed advanced German artillery system, in the latest delivery of the long-range, precision weapons that it has been calling for

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Ukraine said Tuesday it had "finally" deployed advanced German artillery system, in the latest delivery of the long-range, precision weapons that it has been calling for.

"Panzerhaubitze 2000 are finally part of 155 mm howitzer arsenal of the Ukrainian artillery," Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on social media, thanking his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht.

Germany said last month it would send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, ramping up deliveries of heavy weapons to help Kyiv battle Russia's invasion.

The German army has about 100 howitzer 2000s in its stocks, but only 40 are combat ready.

The United States, France and other Ukraine allies have vowed further supplies of heavy weapons for Kyiv, and deliveries from Washington are due in Ukraine this month.

The West has sent weapons into Ukraine to help it fight the Kremlin forces, but Kyiv complains it has only received a fraction of what it needs and is clamouring for heavier weaponry.