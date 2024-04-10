Kyiv Scraps Demobilisation Clause In Draft Law, Causing Anger
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Ukrainian lawmakers on Wednesday sparked anger by scrapping a clause in a draft law that would have allowed soldiers having spent long periods fighting on the front lines a chance to return home.
With Ukraine's army outnumbered by Russia on the battlefield, military leaders had pressured politicians to ditch a draft amendment that would have given soldiers serving for more than 36 months the possibility to be discharged.
"The offensive continues along the entire front line. And currently it is impossible to weaken the defence forces," Dmytro Lazutkin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's defence ministry said Wednesday on state tv.
"We cannot make hasty decisions now," he said, explaining the military's opposition to the provision.
Kyiv has been debating its recruitment policy for more than a year and parliament passed a draft law in a first reading in February that included the demobilisation plans.
But that clause was removed ahead of its second reading on Wednesday, following an appeal from the Chief of the Army and the Minister of Defence, said Iryna Friz, a member of the parliamentary defence committee, in a Facebook post.
The reversal sparked anger across a society exhausted by years of war, and risked sapping morale in the stretched armed forces.
Ukraine's armed forces have been fighting since 2014, when Russian-backed separatists seized border regions.
Russia then launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022, with Kyiv's troops now engaged across a sprawling 1,000-kilometre (600-mile) frontline in the east and south.
