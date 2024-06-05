Open Menu

Kyiv Welcomes US VP Harris Participation At Ukraine Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Kyiv welcomes US VP Harris participation at Ukraine summit

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Kyiv on Wednesday welcomed an announcement from Washington that US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend an upcoming summit on Ukraine, despite earlier urging President Joe Biden's participation.

Ukraine hopes to win broad international backing at the meeting later this month in Switzerland for its vision of the terms needed to end Russia's war. Moscow has not been invited to attend the meeting.

"It is important news that US Vice President Kamala Harris has been confirmed to participate in the Peace Summit to be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland," the head of the president's office, Andriy Yermak, said in a statement on social media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier said that if Biden were to snub the summit it would be like "applauding" Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Biden is due to meet with Zelensky in France this week and then again at the G7 meeting in Italy to discuss Kyiv's fight against Russia, the White House has said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Social Media White House France Vladimir Putin Italy Switzerland June From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

23 minutes ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

32 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

4 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

13 hours ago
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

13 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

13 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

13 hours ago
 South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing f ..

South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan

13 hours ago
 Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, wea ..

Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone

13 hours ago
 PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

13 hours ago

More Stories From World