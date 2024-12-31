Open Menu

Kyrgios Goes Down Fighting On Return, Sabalenka Wins Season-opener

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Kyrgios goes down fighting on return, Sabalenka wins season-opener

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Nick Kyrgios lost in three tight sets on Tuesday in his first singles match since June 2023 as women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka overcame a sluggish start to win her season-opener at the Brisbane International.

Australian firebrand Kyrgios went down 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/3) to Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in almost two and a half hours as serve dominated.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios, 29, is making his comeback following wrist reconstruction and other injuries over the past couple of years.

Ahead of the Australian Open starting on January 12, big-serving Mpetshi Perricard said Kyrgios had shown enough to suggest that his comeback would be a success.

Kyrgios played and won in the doubles with Novak Djokovic on Monday.

