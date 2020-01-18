UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgios Shuts Down Zverev In Grand Slam Row

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 12:56 PM

Kyrgios shuts down Zverev in Grand Slam row

Australia's Nick Kyrgios dismissed criticism from Alexander Zverev on Saturday after the German said he was a step behind some of his main rivals when it came to challenging for Grand Slams.

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Australia's Nick Kyrgios dismissed criticism from Alexander Zverev on Saturday after the German said he was a step behind some of his main rivals when it came to challenging for Grand Slams.

Zverev said some of the other young players were "just better" than Kyrgios, who provocatively dropped and did push-ups when the world number seven served double faults during Germany's clash with Australia at the ATP Cup.

"I'm not going to entertain that too much. With everything going on, that's the least of my worries," said Kyrgios, who has been at the forefront of fundraising efforts for Australia's bushfire crisis.

"He's a great player. I'm not quite sure where those comments come from. I'm sure he didn't mean them in a bad way. But if he did, then I'm sorry for whatever I've done to you." Zverev told media in Melbourne that "there's a lot of young guys that are right now, no offence, just better than (Kyrgios).

"I think Stefanos (Tsitsipas) is better than him. Just simply because he is better over five sets and that's what you need as well." However, Kyrgios said he was finding it hard to focus on his home Grand Slam after the emotions caused by the deadly bushfire disaster, which has torched swathes of countryside and thousands of homes.

"I guess my mind is still not completely on the tennis side of things," the 24-year-old said.

"It's tough. The fires, I mean, if you get down to it, people are losing their families, homes," he added.

"It's not easy to just completely switch your concentration on the Australian Open -- how is your forehand going today? - when you put it in perspective of what is actually going on."The coachless Kyrgios, ranked 26th in the world, also said he had no plans to take up John McEnroe on his offer of acting as a mentor.

"I think me and Mack, we'll just stick to having some beers together. That's about it," he said.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia German Germany Young Melbourne Australian Open Media From

Recent Stories

Gang of 10 arrested: motorbikes, weapons Narcotics ..

57 seconds ago

Local Press: UAE prioritises safety for all

12 minutes ago

Historic Rainfall, Flooding Hits Fire-Ravaged Area ..

59 seconds ago

Indian troops launch CASO in IHK

5 minutes ago

Mexico ramps up border security to block migrant c ..

5 minutes ago

India's bowling miser Bapu Nadkarni dies at 86

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.