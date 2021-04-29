UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgys Border Service Says Additional Forces Drawn To Kyrgyz-Tajik Border From Both Sides

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Kyrgys Border Service Says Additional Forces Drawn to Kyrgyz-Tajik Border From Both Sides

Additional forces and assets are being pulled up to the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on both sides, the Kyrgyz State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan told Sputnik on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Additional forces and assets are being pulled up to the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on both sides, the Kyrgyz State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan told Sputnik on Thursday.

"At about 17.00 [11.00 GMT], the Tajik side opened fire at the border posts Kapchygay, Min-Bulak, Dostuk, as well as at the border posts Kozhogar and Bulak-Bashi.

As a result of mortar shelling, the building of the Dostuk frontier outpost of the Batken frontier detachment caught fire," the service's spokesman said.

"In response to the actions of the Tajik security officials, the border service's Boru special-purpose detachment seized the Khoja Allo frontier post of the Republic of Tajikistan," he said.

"Along the entire perimeter of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, additional forces and means are being pulled up on both sides," he added.

Related Topics

Fire Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border Post

Recent Stories

Shootout Between Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Ongoing in A ..

1 minute ago

Oslo Follows Path of Destroying Ties With Moscow D ..

1 minute ago

UN Chief Guterres to Visit Moscow May 12-13 for Ta ..

2 minutes ago

China to Launch 4 Spaceships as Part of Its New Or ..

2 minutes ago

Syria's Parliament Selects Candidates for Presiden ..

5 minutes ago

US To Apply Pressure If Foreign Forces Do Not With ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.