Kyrgys Border Service Says Additional Forces Drawn to Kyrgyz-Tajik Border From Both Sides

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Additional forces and assets are being pulled up to the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on both sides, the Kyrgyz State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan told Sputnik on Thursday.

"At about 17.00 [11.00 GMT], the Tajik side opened fire at the border posts Kapchygay, Min-Bulak, Dostuk, as well as at the border posts Kozhogar and Bulak-Bashi.

As a result of mortar shelling, the building of the Dostuk frontier outpost of the Batken frontier detachment caught fire," the service's spokesman said.

"In response to the actions of the Tajik security officials, the border service's Boru special-purpose detachment seized the Khoja Allo frontier post of the Republic of Tajikistan," he said.

"Along the entire perimeter of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, additional forces and means are being pulled up on both sides," he added.