Kyrgyz Acting President Japarov Let Jeenbekov Retain All Privileges - Government

Kyrgyzstan's Acting President Sadyr Japarov allowed ex-President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to retain all the privileges, the government office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's Acting President Sadyr Japarov allowed ex-President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to retain all the privileges, the government office said on Friday.

On Thursday, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov announced he was stepping down.

As the parliament speaker, who was the first in line to assume presidential powers, declined to do so, Japarov took over presidency, in accordance with the national constitution.

"Kyrgyz Republic's Acting President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on ex-Kyrgyz Republic President Jeenbekov. Under the law 'On guarantees and status of the president of the Kyrgyz Republic', ex-president retains all the norms [privileges] envisioned in the legislation. The decree enters force immediately after signing," the government office said in a statement.