Kyrgyz Acting President Japarov to Run for Presidency in January - Reports

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Kyrgyz acting President Sadyr Japarov said Monday he would run for president at the election in January next year.

"I will run in the election alongside other candidates. If I am elected, I will be president, If I'm not, I won't be," Japarov said, as quoted by 24.kg news agency.

According to the outlet, Japarov said that to run as a candidate, he would resign from his current role in early December.