Kyrgyz Ambassador Meets With Speaker Of Qatar's Parliament

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Kyrgyz ambassador meets with speaker of Qatar's Parliament

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the State of Qatar Marat Nuraliev met with the Speaker of the Majlis Al-Shura (Parliament) of the State of Qatar, Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of bilateral relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the State of Qatar, including the current state of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views on the organization of mutual visits of parliaments and friendship groups of the two countries atvarious levels.

The meeting was also attended by a member of the Majlis Al-Shura of Qatar, head of the Interparliamentary Friendship Groupwith Asian countries, Ahmad bin Hitmi Al-Hitmi.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close cooperation in order to implement all the issues raised during the negotiations.

