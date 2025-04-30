Kyrgyz Ambassador Meets With Speaker Of Qatar's Parliament
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the State of Qatar Marat Nuraliev met with the Speaker of the Majlis Al-Shura (Parliament) of the State of Qatar, Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of bilateral relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the State of Qatar, including the current state of inter-parliamentary cooperation.
The sides also exchanged views on the organization of mutual visits of parliaments and friendship groups of the two countries atvarious levels.
The meeting was also attended by a member of the Majlis Al-Shura of Qatar, head of the Interparliamentary Friendship Groupwith Asian countries, Ahmad bin Hitmi Al-Hitmi.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close cooperation in order to implement all the issues raised during the negotiations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
More Stories From World
-
Kyrgyz ambassador meets with speaker of Qatar's Parliament6 minutes ago
-
'Beautiful job': Trump faithful applaud president at 100-day mark16 minutes ago
-
Win or bust in Europa League for Amorim's Man Utd26 minutes ago
-
600 N. Korean soldiers killed fighting for Russia: Seoul lawmaker1 hour ago
-
Haliburton leads comeback as Pacers advance, Pistons stay alive1 hour ago
-
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds1 hour ago
-
Kenya's desperate need for more snake antivenom2 hours ago
-
Tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan presented in Ashgabat2 hours ago
-
Haliburton seals comeback thriller as Pacers down Bucks to advance2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results -- 2nd update8 hours ago
-
Zverev crashes as Swiatek scrapes into Madrid Open quarter-finals8 hours ago
-
Real Madrid's Rudiger, Mendy and Alaba out injured until end of season8 hours ago