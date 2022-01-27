UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz Border Committee Reviewing Information About Shooting At Border With Tajikistan

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 07:51 PM

The Kyrgyz Border Committee told Sputnik on Thursday that it is reviewing information about a shooting at the border with Tajikistan

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The Kyrgyz Border Committee told Sputnik on Thursday that it is reviewing information about a shooting at the border with Tajikistan.

Earlier in the day, the committee said that border forces were put on alert over "tensions" at the border. The media has reported a shooting at the border.

"We are reviewing this information," the committee's spokesperson said.

