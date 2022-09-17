Kyrgyz Border Guards Shell Post in Eastern Tajikistan - Tajik Border Service

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The Kyrgyz military fired with all types of heavy arms at the Sarhadchi checkpoint of the Laksh district, which is 167 miles east of Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, border troops of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan (SCNS), the press service of the SCNS told Sputnik on Saturday.

"At 11:50 local time (05:50 GMT) the armed forces of Kyrgyzstan fired at the Sarhadchi checkpoint of the Laksh border district units with heavy automatic weapons. The shelling still continues," the press service said.