Kyrgyz Border Service Accuses Tajikistan of Boosting Combat Positions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The border service of Kyrgyzstan said on Wednesday that the Tajik military were preparing combat positions near the joint border, as well as violating Kyrgyz airspace by reconnaissance drones.

"Since September 25, 2022, the Tajik side has been preparing firing positions: digging trenches along the entire length of the state border with Kyrgyzstan... More than 10 cases of the use of drones that conducted reconnaissance operations, violating the airspace of the Kyrgyz Republic, have been recorded," the border service said.

The undefined territories between the two countries periodically become a zone of clashes. The last time the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border escalated from September 14-16. As a result of the clashes, Kyrgyzstan reported at least 63 people dead and 198 injured, while Tajikistan said 41 people were killed and 30 injured.

On September 25, both countries agreed to cease fire and facilitate the process of border delimitation and demarcation.