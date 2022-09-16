UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz Border Service Says Tajik Forces Continue Shelling Kyrgyz Positions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 11:23 PM

The Tajik military continues to target Kyrgyz positions and clashes are ongoing in some areas of the state border on Friday, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Tajik military continues to target Kyrgyz positions and clashes are ongoing in some areas of the state border on Friday, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik.

"From the Tajik side, the shelling of the positions of the Kyrgyz side continues, and in some areas there are intense battles," the border service said, adding that Tajikistan moves additional forces and military equipment to the border area.

