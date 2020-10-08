Kyrgyz Border Service Will Not Let High-Ranking Officials Leave Country

The Kyrgyz State Border Guard Service will prevent high-ranking officials' exit from the country amid the unrest, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz State Border Guard Service will prevent high-ranking officials' exit from the country amid the unrest, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have been instructed not to let high-ranking officials leave the country's territory," the spokesperson said.