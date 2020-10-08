UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Border Service Will Not Let High-Ranking Officials Leave Country

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

Kyrgyz Border Service Will Not Let High-Ranking Officials Leave Country

The Kyrgyz State Border Guard Service will prevent high-ranking officials' exit from the country amid the unrest, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz State Border Guard Service will prevent high-ranking officials' exit from the country amid the unrest, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have been instructed not to let high-ranking officials leave the country's territory," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Border From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports nine deaths due to Covid-19 durin ..

20 minutes ago

French Foreign Minister Le Drian to Attend Globsec ..

18 seconds ago

At Least 8 Killed, Neighborhood Flattened in Gas E ..

20 seconds ago

Armenian President Fires Head of National Security ..

22 seconds ago

OIC Secretary General Thanks the ISF for its Suppo ..

21 minutes ago

No Final Decision Made Yet on Russian COVID-19 Vac ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.