Kyrgyz Border Service Will Not Let High-Ranking Officials Leave Country
Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:20 PM
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz State Border Guard Service will prevent high-ranking officials' exit from the country amid the unrest, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.
"We have been instructed not to let high-ranking officials leave the country's territory," the spokesperson said.