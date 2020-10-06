UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Cabinet Calls On All Forces To Settle Differences Peacefully

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Kyrgyz Cabinet Calls on All Forces to Settle Differences Peacefully

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz government called on Tuesday on all the participants of the political process to settle their differences peacefully and also noted it was operating in a special mode.

"The government of the Kyrgyz Republic calls on all the participants of the political process to settle the existing issues peacefully.

Everything should be resolved within the legal framework for the sake of well-being and safety of our people and prosperity of our country," the cabinet said in a statement.

According to the statement, the government is working "in a special mode," with relevant institutions making effort to ensure public order and safety.

