Kyrgyz Cabinet Keeps Performing Duties Amid Protests, Prioritizes Stability

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz government called on citizens on Tuesday to abide by the law, stressing that it continues operating amid the protests and makes effort to maintain the economic stability.

"We, members of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic, address citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic with a call for stability and implementation of the legal norms," the government said in a statement.

The government stressed its commitment to guarantee uninterrupted operation of economic and social institutions, and to maintain the economic stability.

"Maintaining our country's international image of a sovereign, democratic and law-bound state is another priority. As we understand the responsibility that the Kyrgyz people imposed on us, we continue fulfilling our duties," the statement concluded.