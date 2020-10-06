Kyrgyz Central Election Commission Annuls Results Of Parliamentary Elections
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:57 PM
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission has declared void the results of the parliamentary elections amid violent protests, a member of the commission said on Tuesday.
"The Central Election Commission made a decision to annul the results of the elections. There were 12 votes in favor," Gulnara Jurabaeva wrote on Facebook.